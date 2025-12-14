IPL 2026: Pathan believes KKR will target Green in auction as a ‘like-for-like replacement’ of Russell

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go big for Cameron Green at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to fill in the void in the team created by Andre Russell, who announced his retirement, calling the Aussie all-rounder a ‘like-for-like’ replacement for the Caribbean batter.

The IPL 2026 mini auction is set for December 16, and franchise planning has gathered momentum as teams weigh their options ahead of what promises to be a fiercely competitive bidding war. Among the most talked-about players is Green, whose all-round skill set continues to attract attention despite shifting team combinations around the league.

Pathan believes Green could emerge as a priority signing for franchises looking to rebuild balance in their squads, as he said, "Cameron Green is a top-quality all-rounder, and with KKR entering the auction with a sizeable purse, they’ll surely target him. With Andre Russell retired, Green offers a like-for-like replacement — someone who can contribute with both bat and ball, though he’ll probably bat a bit higher in the order. I expect CSK to show interest too."

Pathan also highlighted the sustained value of New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell, particularly for teams playing on spin-friendly surfaces. Mitchell’s previous success in Indian conditions and his adaptability against spin remain key selling points.

“Daryl Mitchell is a quality overseas batter who plays spin exceptionally well — that’s exactly why Chennai Super Kings invested heavily in him earlier, paying around 14 crore. His ability to handle spin on tricky surfaces like Chennai’s makes him a strong asset. With solid experience in both international and league cricket, he brings the temperament and skill teams look for in a proven overseas performer.”

KKR’s auction strategy will be one to watch for as the three-time IPL champions head into the event with the largest purse of Rs. 64.30 crore.

