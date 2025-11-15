IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan suggests Punjab add backup options for Chahal and Arshdeep

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan advised the Punjab Kings to add backups for their frontline spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh.

Chahal and Arshdeep are crucial members of Punjab’s bowling line-up, and they will be looking to build a strong bowling core around them for the upcoming season.

Chahal, acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction following his release from Rajasthan Royals, proved crucial in their journey to the final. Despite missing two matches due to a wrist injury, he took 16 wickets in 14 games, playing a key role in Punjab’s campaign before they fell short against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, Arshdeep was one of the marquee picks at the IPL 2025 auction, becoming the highest-paid fast bowler at Rs 18 crore after Punjab Kings exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card. In IPL 2025, he also became the franchise’s all-time leading wicket-taker. He finished as the franchise’s top wicket-taker last season with 21 scalps in 17 matches games.

"There are two important factors Punjab needs to consider ahead of the auction. Firstly, with Yuzvendra Chahal being such a key spinner, having a reliable backup spinner is crucial to support the team’s preparation. Secondly, Arshdeep Singh is an exceptional player who bowls year-round, and while he’s irreplaceable, it would be wise to have a backup Indian fast bowler for the squad,” Pathan said on JioStar’s IPL 2026 ‘Retention Preview.’

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden reflected on Lucknow Super Giants’ difficult season, emphasising off-field issues and bowling woes.

"There were significant off-field issues within the LSG camp last season, and it's clear they weren't a happy group. Considering the struggles, releasing Nortje to Kolkata Knight Riders might actually benefit LSG. Much of their bowling attack faced injuries or unavailability during the first half of the season, which was a real challenge,” he said.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Subramaniam Badrinath shared his perspective on Lucknow Super Giants' retention strategy, saying captain Rishabh Pant will be a valuable asset for the franchise.

"LSG has invested 27 crores in Rishabh Pant as their captain, and I believe that investment is justified. Pant didn’t quite show his full potential last season, but he is still one of those players poised to make a significant impact in the IPL. He hasn’t peaked yet, once he finds his form, he’s definitely a player to watch. However, the real challenge for LSG lies with their bowling unit,” he said.

