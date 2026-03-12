IPL 2026: Having Watson, Russell as coaches is a blessing, says KKR all-rounder Ramandeep

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seam-bowling all-rounder Ramandeep Singh said working under Shane Watson and Andre Russell in the franchise’s coaching setup for IPL 2026 is a ‘blessing’, adding that he wants to soak in as many lessons as possible from the legendary all-rounders.

Watson has joined KKR as assistant coach while Russell has taken on the role of power coach. “Having them in the dugout is a blessing. I want to make the most of it and absorb as much as I can from them. I also hope I can emulate their success in the crucial, match-defining moments for the team,” said Ramandeep in a statement issued by the franchise on Thursday.

Ramandeep, 28, joined KKR in 2024 and was part of the side that lifted their third IPL trophy. Since then, he has scored 172 runs at a strike rate of 167.9 and taken six wickets. He also impressed in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hitting 209 runs at a strike rate of 195 and claiming nine wickets in 10 matches for his state Punjab.

"My approach for this year is very situation-oriented. I am working on my understanding of potential scenarios every time I step in to bat, I am also trying to understand how the pitch is evolving and playing the right shots accordingly," he added.

Ramandeep, who made two T20I appearances for India in 2024, added that he was keen to contribute with the ball in the season. “If given the opportunity, I want to deliver as a bowler too, because I believe I have the capability to be an all-rounder. I am going to give my best on the field, and I am hopeful the results will follow,” he said.

Led by veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane, KKR finished in eighth place in IPL 2025 and will open their IPL 2026 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in an evening game on March 29. Known as one of KKR’s reliable finishers, Ramandeep signed off by saying his focus was on mental preparation and consistency.

“This is something I have been working on over the past year. I want to play the situation, not just entertain. My goal is to be a match-winner, and for that, it does not matter what people are saying on social media or elsewhere. My only focus is on improving my skills every day.”

