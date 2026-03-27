IPL 2026: Fresh off 2025 season, PBKS look to continue rich form with core Indian squad (SWOT)

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Fresh off a runners-up finish in the 2025 edition, Punjab Kings head into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with renewed belief and a strong Indian core. Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, PBKS has a talented squad filled with versatile players. However, questions about balance and consistency could affect their title challenge.

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Strengths:

Punjab Kings’ biggest strength is their depth and flexibility, especially among their all-rounders. With players like Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Marco Jansen, PBKS can extend their batting lineup to No. 8 without weakening their bowling. Their pace attack is also impressive. The left-arm duo of Arshdeep Singh and Jansen provides variety, control, and the ability to take wickets at different stages in the game.

Additionally, PBKS has a solid Indian core that includes Iyer, Arshdeep, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prabhsimran Singh. This gives them stability and continuity in various conditions.

Weaknesses:

One major concern is the absence of a proven, high-scoring Indian opener. This situation could place extra pressure on Iyer at the top of the order. While Lockie Ferguson brings speed, his inconsistency can be a liability in high-scoring matches. There are also worries about the fitness and workload of veteran players. Stoinis and Chahal still make a significant impact, but maintaining peak performance over a long IPL season might be difficult.

Opportunities:

PBKS has an exciting group of young players who could change their season. Players like Priyansh Arya have the potential to bring aggression in the Powerplay. Emerging talents such as Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge could develop into match-winning factors. If these players perform well, PBKS could evolve from a solid team into a truly dominant force.

Threats:

Punjab’s success could depend heavily on a few key individuals. Relying too much on Iyer for runs and Arshdeep for breakthroughs may make them vulnerable. A dip in form from either player could disrupt their momentum. Moreover, even with several options, PBKS has not yet settled on their best XI. This uncertainty could affect consistency and role clarity during critical moments in the season.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 squad:

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey.

--IANS

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