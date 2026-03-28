IPL 2026: Dhoni to miss first two weeks of season due to calf strain

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has sustained a calf strain and has been subsequently ruled out for the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the franchise said in a statement.

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The 19th edition of the tournament is set to begin on Saturday, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the curtain-raiser at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

CSK are set to play their campaign opener on Monday against the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals. However, Dhoni, who has led the franchise to five titles, the joint-most in the league across all seasons, will miss the first few matches and sit out for the first two weeks.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026,” the franchise said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the franchise shared a video of the team’s practice match, a match-like simulation, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where Dhoni batted and Samson kept the wickets. The 44-year-old unleashed some terrific shots, sending the ball over the boundary line on multiple occasions.

With the veteran now out for some time, Samson is most likely to keep the wickets for CSK in the initial few games as they aim for a record sixth IPL title. Samson, previously the captain of RR, was traded to CSK as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side traded out all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

While the English all-rounder has been ruled out of IPL 2026 owing to an injury, it will be interesting to see Samson and Jadeja going up against their former franchises on Monday, when RR take on CSK at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

--IANS

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