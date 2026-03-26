IPL 2026: 'Can’t be just an Impact Player', says Kaif as he urges MI to fully utilise Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that Rohit Sharma should remain on the field for the entire duration of a T20 match instead of being used as an Impact Player by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Rohit, who tops the list of batters with most runs for MI in IPL history, was often used as an Impact Player in the last season, which, according to Kaif, was wrong as Hardik needed his help, especially during the second qualifier played against Punjab Kings, which the Mumbai Indians lost after a brilliant knock by Shreyas Iyer.

In a tweet posted by Kaif on Thursday, he stated that MI should fully utilise the fully fit Rohit, and he can’t be just an Impact Player. Kaif feels the MI will need the five-time IPL-winning captain in crunch situations, and his presence on the field will also help skipper Hardik Pandya.

“Mumbai Indians should fully utilise the fitter and learner Rohit Sharma. He can’t be just an impact player; MI will need him in crunch situations. Also, his inputs to captain Hardik Pandya will be precious. Last year in Qualifier 2 against Kings XI, when Shreyas Iyer was hitting, Hardik needed Rohit next to him. Full involvement in the game will help Rohit the batter, too," Kaif wrote in a tweet on X.

Rohit had a poor stint in the last season, where he scored just 240 runs. The opener would like to change the course and contribute more with the bat in the upcoming season.

According to the 20-match schedule released by the BCCI, the Mumbai Indians will open their campaign on March 29 against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya-led side will then travel to Delhi to play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4 against the Delhi Capitals.

--IANS

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