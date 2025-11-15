IPL 2026: Bishnoi, Miller, Akash Deep among big players released by LSG

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants managed to retain some quality players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, but released six players, with spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi, destructive batter David Miller and pacer Akash Deep among those leaving the franchise.

Rishabh Pant, who was the most expensive buy at the IPL 2025 auction when LSG bid for him, will continue to lead the franchise, whereas Nicholas Pooran, one of the most dangerous hard-hitters in the tournament and in the 20-over format, has also been retained.

Australia’s T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh, who has emerged as a destructive top-order batter in the format, has also found a place in the team for the 2026 edition of the tournament. Among bowlers, Digvesh Rathi, who grabbed several eyeballs last year, will continue to represent the franchise and will be joined by Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

Before the retention deadline, LSG traded in Mohammad Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arjun Tendulkar from the Mumbai Indians to bolster their squad. Additionally, they traded out Shardul Thakur to MI on Thursday.

Despite several significant adjustments to their squad and leadership, the Lucknow Super Giants did not see improved results in IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant took over as captain from KL Rahul, with Zaheer Khan stepping in as team mentor. Nevertheless, the team once again missed the playoffs, finishing seventh on the points table, mirroring their previous season's outcome.

The team lost consecutive matches towards the end of the league stage, which cost them a spot in the knockouts. LSG aim to rebound in the next season by making key squad changes before the auction.

Retained: Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh

Released: Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Akash Deep, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Traded In: Mohd Shami (from SRH), Arjun Tendulkar (from MI)

Traded Out: Shardul Thakur (to MI)

--IANS

vi/