IPL 2026: Batting riches, fast bowling worries cloud Kolkata Knight Riders build-up

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, with a new head coach in Abhishek Nayar, along with Shane Watson and Tim Southee joining in, are building up to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a curious look – the batting riches look formidable on paper, yet their fast-bowling department looks a touch weak.

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The retirement of Andre Russell - the heartbeat of their middle-order and death-bowling plans - has created a void that the management has attempted to fill with the most expensive overseas signing in IPL auction history in Cameron Green. IANS has a look at how KKR are building up to IPL 2026: -

Strength: What remains at the core of KKR is a spin attack of genuine world-class quality. The pairing of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy is a potent spin-bowling combination in the competition. In IPL 2025, KKR's spin unit recorded the best economy rate in the league at 7.9 RPO and claimed the second-highest wicket tally among spin departments with 36 wickets.

Against the variety and skill that Narine and Chakravarthy bring across all formats of the innings, most batting line-ups will struggle to impose themselves. Add to it, the New Zealand duo of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert are in stellar form and can handle KKR’s batting duties alongside Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh.

Weakness: KKR’s fast-bowling stocks carry their own question mark. The departure of Mustafizur Rahman has left a notable void in the pace attack, though Blessing Muzarabani’s arrival papers over it to some extent. But not having Harshit Rana and Akash Deep (though Saurabh Dubey and Navdeep Saini have joined as their replacements) has made their fast bowling setup a bit short on experience.

Another weak point that can hurt KKR is the problem of plenty in their overseas slots. Narine and Green are sure starters, but who between Seifert, Allen, Muzarabani, Rachin Ravindra, Rovman Powell, and Matheesha Pathirana (whenever he gets NoC) gets the other two overseas spots will have a huge effect on their campaign.

Opportunity: Purchased for the highest price ever paid for an overseas player at an IPL auction, Cameron Green steps into the franchise at a moment when the void left by Russell's retirement is felt most acutely.

Green's ability to strike the ball at pace, bowl with genuine seam movement, and adapt to varying roles across the innings gives KKR the versatility they would get from Russell at his peak. If he finds form early, the possibilities are endless.

On the domestic front, the franchise has genuine cause for optimism, as Anukul Roy arrives as the Player of the Tournament in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win for Jharkhand. If given chances, Roy can be the lethal all-rounder KKR can bank upon to get wins.

Threat: The threat that dwarfs all others for KKR is fitness. With Rana, KKR need to be careful as they don’t have a direct backup to Green and Pathirana in the current squad. A single significant injury to either could not merely weaken the side; it could fundamentally alter their make-up as a T20 unit.

The indecision over whether Seifert, Allen, or Angkrish Raghuvanshi should take the gloves is also another threat to KKR’s flexibility as a unit. Constant shuffling of the wicketkeeper position could disrupt team balance and affect batting order clarity for KKR.

--IANS

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