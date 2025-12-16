IPL 2026 Auction: Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma become highest-paid uncapped players

Abu Dhabi, Dec 16 (IANS) Young stars Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma became the highest-priced uncapped players in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as Chennai Super Kings went all out for young Indian talent at the mini auction for the 2026 edition at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

CSK paid a staggering Rs 14.20 crore each for the duo, both coming in at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, underlining the franchise’s aggressive shift towards investing in emerging players.

Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer’s price soared 47.3 times his base value after CSK fought off early interest from Rajasthan Royals and a late, intense challenge from Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure the 20-year-old left-arm spinner and middle-order batter.

Veer, who will make his IPL debut, first caught attention while representing Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League and has since built an impressive domestic record. In 12 T20 matches, he has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16 and taken 12 wickets in nine innings at an economy of 6.45. His strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy further boosted his credentials, with CSK viewing him as a long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja.

Moments later, CSK matched that investment by signing Rajasthan power-hitter Kartik Sharma for the same ₹14.20 crore, following another fierce bidding war involving Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kartik, known for his explosive middle-order batting and dependable wicketkeeping, has scored 334 runs in 12 T20s at a strike rate of 164, smashing 28 sixes, and was among the leading six-hitters in the Ranji Trophy.

In domestic white-ball cricket, Kartik has gained recognition for his explosive lower-order hitting. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy league stage, he made 133 runs in five games with a strike rate of more than 160. Throughout his brief 12-match T20 career, he has continuously maintained a strike rate above 160.

Kartik had trained with the CSK squad last season and has drawn praise across the domestic circuit for his ability to dominate spin and pace alike.

