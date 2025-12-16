IPL 2026 Auction: Pathirana was our priority, we went to our absolute limit for him, says LSG owner Goenka

Abu Dhabi, Dec 16 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants suffered a heartbreak in their attempts to bag Sri Lanka star Matheesha Pathirana, losing him to the Kolkata Knight Riders. But LSG expressed satisfaction with their auction strategy, having secured key international targets aligned with their team requirements.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka highlighted the successful acquisition of Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje as part of a well-planned and disciplined bidding approach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction.

Pathirana stole the limelight in early bidding by fetching Rs. 18 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders. He sparked a bidding war between the Delhi Capitals and LSG, with the sum crossing Rs. 15 crore. Just when Delhi backed out, KKR joined in, taking the youngster’s fee even higher. The three-time champions eventually won the battle and roped in the 22-year-old pacer for a massive sum of Rs. 18 crore.

Pathirana made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings and represented them till the 2025 edition of the tournament.

On losing Matheesha to KKR, Goenka said they went to their absolute limit to get him as he was their priority, but that was not to be. “Yes, our captain and vice-captain were both very keen on Matheesha Pathirana, as was I. We were also very interested in Anrich Nortje. Pathirana was our priority, and we went up to ₹17.8 crore, which was our absolute limit — we didn’t have the purse to go beyond that. When Anrich Nortje came up later, we were pleasantly surprised and delighted to secure him at the base price. So overall, it was a very considered, concerted, and well-thought-out decision,” Dr Goenka said on JioHotstar’s ‘Match Centre Live Auction 2026.

Goenka also spoke about their auction strategy and wins so far, and said they have progressed well in achieving their key objectives.

“We are very close to our primary targets. Our key objectives were to secure one quality international leg-spinner and one reputed international fast bowler. Wanindu Hasaranga was our first-choice leg-spinner, and for the fast-bowling option, it was between Matheesha Pathirana and Anrich Nortje. We are delighted to have acquired two players who were part of our shortlisted three, so we are extremely happy with how the auction has unfolded,” he said.

