IPL 2026 Auction: Meet the uncapped Indian players set to attract attention of the franchises

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction now a day away, all eyes will be on the uncapped domestic players expected to land big paydays and instant recognition from the cricketing world. Once the IPL 2025 season was over, coaches and scouts of all ten teams were busy criss-crossing the country to see various state T20 league games and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches to identify the gems who can be of great value to their teams.

With limited purses and multiple slots to fill, uncapped Indian cricketers are expected to be in huge demand. IANS looks at five players who could attract significant interest when auction bidding begins in Abu Dhabi.

Prashant Veer – Base price of Rs 30 lakh

The slow left-arm spin bowling all-rounder from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has been talked highly of for his skills, which have earned him comparison with Ravindra Jadeja. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Veer scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 169.69 and claimed nine wickets at an economy of 6.76, highlighted by a 3-20 and an unbeaten 40.

His exploits in the UP T20 League for Noida Super Kings further underlined his batting prowess – amassing 320 runs – along with taking eight wickets across 10 matches. Having already attended IPL trials, including those of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, eyeing to fill a Jadeja-sized void, the 23-year-old allrounder is expected to be firmly on the radar of all teams.

Auqib Nabi Dar - Base price of Rs 30 lakh

The seam-bowling all-rounder from Jammu & Kashmir has emerged as one of India’s most consistent performers in domestic cricket. In the first half of the Ranji Trophy, Nabi has taken 29 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.27, including a best haul of 7-24.

Nabi’s white-ball form has been equally impressive. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he claimed 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 7.41. attributes that have drawn the attention of franchise scouts. He would be hoping this time he gets an IPL deal after having two net bowling stints before in the tournament.

Ashok Sharma - Base price of Rs 30 lakh

The fast bowler has been on top of the wicket-taking chart in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – picking 20 wickets in nine matches, including best figures of 4-16, and consistently clocking speeds above 140 kmph. Sharma was a net bowler with the Rajasthan Royals and was part of their squad in IPL 2025, but didn’t get a game.

He didn’t get a game with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. But his consistent performance in the SMAT and attending trials with multiple franchises means he will attract aggressive bidding from teams looking to bolster their fast-bowling stocks.

Kartik Sharma - Base price of Rs 30 lakh

There were curious eyes when he was signed up by JSW, which manages cricketers like Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma. But his reputation as a clean striker and lower-order finisher with a penchant to hit big sixes – all of this at just 19 – has already excited many onlookers. Such was the effect that he was spotted at CSK trials ahead of the auction.

He was Rajasthan's highest run-getter in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 445 runs in eight innings, coming at a strike rate of 118.03. Kartik scored 133 runs in five games at a strike rate of over 160 in Rajasthan’s group stage campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, before a finger injury ruled him out of the Super League phase.

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya - Base price of Rs 30 lakh

The wicketkeeper-batter from New Delhi is on the radar of franchises after a superlative showing in the past few months, earning him spots in trials of various franchises. He was one of the standout performers in the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL), scoring 339 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 190.45, and that paved his way into selection to the Delhi team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the league stage games in Ahmedabad, he had a strike rate of 168.65, including hitting 53 not out off 19 balls against a star-studded Karnataka. Apart from his genuine boundary-clearing power, his ability to handle pressure in tight chases has impressed scouts further.

Other uncapped players on the radar of franchises are Tushar Raheja, Ravi Singh, Krains Fuletra, Sairaj Patil, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Abhishek Pathak, Mangesh Yadav, Naman Tiwari, Salman Nizar, Yash Raj Punja, Raj Limbani, Sunny Sandhu, Salil Arora, Money Grewal, Sushant Mishra, and Ravi Kumar.

