IPL 2026: After strong fan demand, Kolkata Knight Riders launch practice jersey

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled their practice jersey for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, marking the first time the franchise has introduced a training kit for fans to purchase.

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The move follows an overwhelming response to the initial reveal of the team’s training jersey, with thousands of supporters urging the franchise to make it available for purchase.

Designed with a contemporary look, the jersey features a tiger-print motif inspired by the Bengal Tiger, symbolising power and agility while reflecting the team’s identity. The jersey is now available for purchase on the team’s official store.

“The response from our fans to the practice jersey was incredible and truly reaffirmed the deep connection they share with the brand. We saw clear demand for the practice jersey and felt it was only right to make it available.

“Reimagined in a refined, summer-ready palette and engineered for performance, the Kolkata Knight Riders practice jersey reflects the discipline and intensity that define KKR – while giving fans another way to express their pride,” said Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Sports, in a statement.

KKR, led by veteran India opener Ajinkya Rahane, will open their IPL 2026 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

Their first home match will be against 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 2, before hosting Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants for clashes on April 6 and 9 respectively.

KKR are currently conducting trials on the sidelines of their pre-season camp to finalise replacements of injured pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep. The likes of Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier, KM Asif and Sunil Kumar have been attending the trials to fill the vacant spots in the KKR line-up.

--IANS

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