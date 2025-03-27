Spinners made it very difficult: Quinton de Kock reflects on Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch

New Delhi: After giving a match-winning performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Quinton De Kock expressed his feelings about the Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch.

In a video posted by IPL, De Kock explained that the wicket favoured cutters, especially spinners, making it challenging. He believes in playing each ball as it comes and hitting it where he wants to, which is his style of cricket. He acknowledged that others might have different approaches, but they all attempt to play good cricket.

"You know there were guys who suited this wicket bowling a lot of cutters especially the spinners made it very difficult so you have to play the bowl as you see it and play the bowl where you want to this is the way I like to play my cricket some guys are very different we just want to play good cricket." Quinton De Kock said as per a video by IPL.

De Kock expressed satisfaction with the convincing victory and emphasized his focus on playing each ball on its merit.

"The win was very convincing its always nice to win, honest I was standing still and was trying to play the bowl on its merits," he added.

De Kock earned the Player of the Match title after producing an unbeaten knock of 97 runs from 61 balls at an exceptional strike rate of 159. 02, which included eight boundaries and six sixes during his innings.

The outstanding batting performance of opener Quinton de Kock led KKR to a victory over RR by eight wickets in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

With this victory, Knight Riders opened their account in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, whereas the Royals have lost both matches in this competition. (ANI)