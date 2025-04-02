RCB reigns supreme on Instagram, now the most followed IPL team with over 18M

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has solidified its position as the most followed and popular IPL franchise on Instagram, surging past its rivals to achieve a remarkable 18 million followers. This milestone underscores RCB's unparalleled ability to connect with fans and drive engagement with their unique and quirky content, transforming social media into a powerful engine for commerce and brand growth, according to a release from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In November 2023, RCB trailed behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the team's dynamic content strategy and unwavering fan loyalty have propelled them to the forefront, surpassing CSK's 17.7 million and MI's 16.2 million followers. RCB reached 17 million followers on 23 March and went on to breach the 18 million mark in just 10 days.

This meteoric rise reflects RCB's commitment to delivering captivating and interactive experiences that resonate with a global audience. Contributing significantly to this momentum was the team's recent historic victory against CSK on their home ground, a triumph 17 years in the making, which ignited a wave of fan celebration and social media frenzy.

"We really want to be present in our fans' lives every day, we want to be relevant, we want to be interesting. Our Social Strategy attributes its success to authenticity, and highlighting the team's personalities and celebrating the philosophy and our incredible fan base is a large part of this success. At the end of the day, we believe our social channels are the entry point and the engagement point that helps us build deeper, meaningful connections with our fan community," said Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as quoted from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As RCB continues to do well on the pitch this season, currently sitting as table toppers, they are pushing the boundaries of digital engagement off the pitch as well. They are set to face Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

RCB have won both of their games so far. They won the first game against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also defeated five-time champion CSK in their home ground. (ANI)