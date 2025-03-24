Sports

Honour to open for CSK: Rachin Ravindra after scoring unbeaten fifty against Mumbai Indians

Rachin Ravindra's 65* and Noor Ahmad's spell lead CSK to a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians
Mar 24, 2025, 04:04 AM
Chennai: After playing a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-hand batter Rachin Ravindra said that it is an "honour" for him to open for the five-time champions.

Rachin Ravindra played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs from 45 balls, which included four maximums and two boundaries. He scored these runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and batted until the last ball of the Chennai innings after opening the batting at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the New Zealand batter spoke about the openers who have played for the Chennai-based franchise so far in the history of IPL.

"A few days ago, I guess, and Flem's [head coach Stephen Fleming] quite good at those comms. It's always an honour to open for CSK knowing the history of it. And you look back at the heroes like the [Michael] Husseys, the [Shane] Watsons, the [Brendon] McCullums, the [Faf] du Plessis, the Rutus [Ruturaj Gaikwad]. I feel like I'm missing a few names there... [Matthew] Haydens, the Conways. It's certainly an honour. They have been guys who've done so well. I'm definitely grateful to be in this role. We'll take a game by game, and we know it's a long tournament. So, we'll just see what happens," Rachin Ravindra said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Recapping the match, a spirited spell from Noor Ahmad and a gritty 65* from Rachin Ravindra steered Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) restricted MI to 36/3 before a 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped MI get back in the game.

Noor Ahmad (4/18) delivered a game-changing spell as MI lost wickets regularly. Deepak Chahar (28* in 15 balls with two fours and two sixes) gave bowlers something worth fighting for as MI put 155/9 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase, CSK lost Rahul Tripathi (2) early. A 67-run stand between skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Rachin helped CSK stabilise, but a fine spell from Vignesh Puthur (3/32) threatened to change the game.

CSK was reduced to 116/5, but Rachin (65* in 45 balls, with two sixes and four sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17 in 18 balls) took CSK to the finishing line with four wickets and five balls left. (ANI)

