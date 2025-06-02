IPL 2025: Winning it for Kohli would mean a lot, says RCB captain Patidar ahead of final

Ahmedabad, June 2 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar wants to end the side’s 18-year drought and lift the coveted trophy for their loyal fan base and Virat Kohli. Kohli has been with RCB since the very first edition in 2008 and captained the side from 2013 to 2021, and was a part of all three RCB teams to have lost the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016, respectively.

“Virat has contributed so much over the years, winning would mean a lot, especially for him and the fans,” said Patidar in the pre-game press conference.

The Patidar-led RCB will hold an advantage over the Punjab Kings as they thrashed them by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur to seal the direct entry to the final.

However, Punjab had their way of bouncing back from the setback against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, at the same venue as the final, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's blistering 87 not out to keep their dream of a maiden title alive.

Patidar also reflected on his first season as captain of one of the biggest cricket franchises in the world and said his side will not be thinking too much, but rather focus on playing their best cricket.

"Expectations come naturally, especially when you're leading a team like RCB in a final, but I always focus on what’s in my control and try to stay in the present. This captaincy journey has been a great learning experience for me; being around some of the best leaders and foreign players in the game has really shaped my approach.

"I’ve focused on creating a relaxed and secure environment, where both domestic and international players feel confident. We’re not thinking too much about the stage; we’re here to play our best cricket,” Patidar explained.

Patidar had previously squared off against his counterpart in the final of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Patidar’s Madhya Pradesh lost against Iyer’s Mumbai by five wickets.

The right-handed top-order batter said it was a nice coincidence to face Iyer again, but under new circumstances. “Facing Shreyas again in a final is a nice coincidence, but the challenge is new, and we’re prepared for it,” he added.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/