IPL 2025: Sudharsan and Gill steal Rahul’s thunder, help GT enter playoffs by thrashing DC (ld)

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill produced another magnificent batting performance by hitting an unbeaten 108 and 93 respectively to help Gujarat Titans’ seal their IPL 2025 playoffs spot with a ten-wicket thrashing of Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

After KL Rahul’s majestic 112 not out off 65 balls, laced with 14 fours and four sixes, carried DC to 199/3, Sudharsan and Gill made the chase a literal stroll in the park and did not even seem to break a sweat by completing the chase in 19 overs through their risk-free and conventional shots. While Sudharsan finished on 108 not out off 61 balls – his second IPL century laced with 12 fours and four sixes, Gill was unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls – hitting three fours and seven sixes.

The dominating win also takes GT into the playoffs for the third time and saw them take the top spot in the points table, thus asserting their status as the team to beat in this season. The result also sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings qualify for the playoffs, leaving DC, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in the fight for the remaining playoffs spot.

Sudharsan, who came in as Impact Player for Prasidh Krishna, hit the ground running by pulling Axar Patel for four before Gill ended the opening over with a six muscled over deep mid-wicket fence. In the next over, it was all Sudharsan’s way as he hit T Natarajan for six, before slashing, punching and edging him for three boundaries.

Sudharsan then cut Axar twice for boundaries, before slashing off Mustafizur Rahman, as GT ended power-play at 59/0. After that, Sudharsan survived two reviews, including one on umpire’s call, before sweeping Axar for four to bring up his fifty in 30 balls. Gill stepped up by slog-sweeping Axar for six, before dancing down the pitch to slam Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum down the ground.

After being almost caught off a slower ball off Chameera at cover, Gill brought up his fifty off 33 balls with a straight drive and then left everyone jaw-dropped with a beautiful pick-up six, before Sudharsan slapped one over cover for four. Gill then brought out a copybook style lofted shot to hit Vipraj Nigam for six, before bringing up 150 of his opening stand with Sudharsan.

DC’s constant bowling changes didn’t work as there was no stopping a dominating Sudharsan – sweeping and guiding Mustafizur for successive boundaries, before drilling a straight drive off Natarajan. Gill again matched up to him by cutting and flicking Natarajan for four and six respectively.

Sudharsan brought up his century off 56 balls by lofting Kuldeep down the ground for six, following which he pumped his fist and looked intently at the GT dugout. Sudharsan fittingly finished off the chase with a pulled six off Nigam, as GT again came out on top, thanks to their efficient in-form openers.

Previously, Rahul was at his clean and pristine best in strokeplay, especially when hitting through the line to hit his fifth IPL hundred. He also became the first ever batter to score IPL centuries for three different teams – having done this previously for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. He found great support from other batters - Abishek Porel sizzled with a 19-ball 30, skipper Axar Patel hit two fours and a six in his 16-ball 25 and Tristan Stubbs was unbeaten on 21 off 10 balls.

Batting first, Rahul found two boundaries in the opening over off Mohammed Siraj – one via a misfield at deep third man, while the other came off a pristine back foot cut past point. With Faf du Plessis struggling for timing against GT’s pacers and holed out to mid-on off Arshad Khan, there was no stopping Rahul.

When Siraj pitched it short and outside off-stump, Rahul was quick to cut past backward point and pull over mid-on for two boundaries. Against a returning Kagiso Rabada, Rahul was at his terrific best – moving slightly across to get inside line of the short ball and played a swivelled across over square leg for a six.

Two balls later, Rabada offered room and Rahul, who also became the fastest Indian batter and third overall by innings to complete 8000 runs in men's T20s, reached out to carve him over point, before standing tall to launch the pacer for a towering six down the ground, as 17 runs came off final power-play over, with DC closing the phase at 45/1.

Rahul was then proactive in rotating the strike off Krishna and Rashid Khan, before sweeping the latter for a boundary to bring up his fifty off 35 balls, with the home crowd chanting his name loudly. Luck was also on Rahul’s side as R Sai Kishore couldn’t reach out in time to catch his top-edge on sweep and conceded a boundary.

Rahul left everyone jaw-dropped by backing away and lofting a half-volley from Rabada down the ground for six. Rahul then pressed the accelerator button by hitting Kishore for a hat-trick of boundaries – unfurling a powerful straight drive which ran through the bowler’s legs, a flick being parried over boundary rope by Rabada and edge running through vacant first slip.

Despite not getting much strike in the last four overs, Rahul unfurled a lofted off-drive against Prasidh for six, before pulling him powerfully to get his century and soaking in the applause from a joyous home crowd. Rahul applied finishing touches by reverse-paddling and driving Siraj for two boundaries, though it wasn’t enough to prevent GT from entering the playoffs.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 199/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 112 not out, Abishek Porel 30; Arshad Khan 1-7, Prasidh Krishna 1-40) lost to Gujarat Titans 205/0 in 19 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 108 not out, Shubman Gill 93 not out) by ten wickets

--IANS

nr/