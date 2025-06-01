IPL 2025: Ponting and Iyer keep it pretty relaxed and chilled out, says Jamieson

Ahmedabad, June 1 (IANS) Ahead of Punjab Kings facing Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash, tall pacer Kyle Jamieson said head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer have kept the team environment pretty relaxed and chilled out, especially after a big loss in Qualifier 1.

PBKS find themselves in Qualifier 2 after suffering an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur. A win over MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday will set up PBKS’ meeting with RCB in the title clash on Tuesday.

“It's actually pretty easy (to put the Qualifier 1 game behind). When the game gets closer, you can nitpick things a little bit more. With the nature of how that game went, you just go and flush it. That's what we've done over the last couple of days. We've got a great opportunity here tonight and focus on all the good stuff we've done over the course of the season and hope we can do that tonight.”

“They (Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer) keep it pretty relaxed and chilled out. There are obviously moments and times where the focus is on what's important and what we want to do but it's also very simple - try not to overcomplicate things.”

“Both of them have been around high-profile games so often in their careers. The experience and the ability to keep it simple is something that they hold dear to their heart,” said Jamieson in a chat with the broadcasters, before rain forced the start of play to be delayed.

If the Qualifier 2 does get washed out, then PBKS’ will enter the final due to them being table-toppers in IPL 2025. Asked if there are more nerves in the PBKS’ camp due to more uncapped players, Jamieson replied, “Hopefully more fearless, everyone's played enough cricket to have been in their own big situations and big match scenarios. Hopefully 1-12 can play with the fearless attitude tonight and get a good result.”

“You try and keep it as same as you can. There's a lot more energy and a lot more atmosphere around the game but it is also the same as any other game you play too. You try and stick to the processes that you followed for the whole campaign,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/