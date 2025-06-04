IPL 2025: Magnitude of what we have achieved will hit us in next few days, says Bobat

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Mo Bobat, the Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), said the significance of achieving their first-ever IPL triumph will truly hit the side over the next few days.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls as RCB posted an imposing 190/9 in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. In defence of the total, RCB’s brilliant bowlers, led by Krunal Pandya’s match-winning spell of 2-17 in four overs, restricted Punjab Kings to 184/7, thus sealing a six-run win to clinch the championship for the first time.

“Everybody in this room, well done. You should be incredibly proud of what you've achieved. When I say everybody, I mean those who've played, those who haven't played, every member of staff, content team, everybody. It's a real team effort, so well done. I think the magnitude of what we've achieved will hit us in the next few days, actually. When we see Bangalore go crazy, I think it will hit us.

“I said to a few people earlier, this is without question one of the most anticipated trophies in world sport. When we think about what our fans have gone through, when we think about what Virat's gone through for all those years, this is a hugely anticipated trophy and the magnitude of that will hit us,” said Bobat in his speech in the dressing room.

He also paid a glowing tribute to Kohli winning an IPL title with RCB for the first time in 18 years, as well as to skipper Rajat Patidar and head coach Andy Flower. “I know you don't like being singled out Virat, but I'm going to single you out. Thank you for everything.

“As a senior player and the icon player of this team, Andy and I couldn't have done what we've done or tried to do what we've done over the last year and a half. Last year was challenging at times as well without everything you've put in. Everything you've put in over the last 18 years, you deserve this more than anyone. So well done.

“Raja, well done as captain. We didn't even need you to win the toss for them. A quick thank you for the staff, coaches, you've been brilliant, you've worked incredibly hard. Science and medicine staff, treating players all through the night, amazing. Ops and logistics guys, well done. Content team, everything. Like I said, a real team effort. Andy, I want to thank you. You've proven again why you're the best head coach in the world.

“Andy and I and the coaches, we had quite a clear picture of how we wanted to play our cricket and you guys committed to that fully. You showcased your strengths and I thought it was amazing how you've done that all year," he said.

Bobat further asked for the RCB set-up to get addicted to the feeling of winning more IPL titles in future. “You have to massively enjoy this, but take the time to look around you and really take in how special it is. Like we've done through the season, I'm going to ask you to do something. I'm going to ask you to really, really make sure we get addicted to this feeling because this is a start.”

“Not many teams have won back-to-back IPLs. It's happened twice before. Next year we'll have a final in Bangalore and we go again. So get addicted to the feeling because it's that feeling that then drives the hunger to go again next year.

“It's that addiction to winning and winning that trophy and sharing these moments that then spurs us on, drives us on. We'll back it up next year and we'll do that in front of our own home fans. The most special thing though is that we finally got that trophy and nobody can take it away from us.

“Look, in the years to come, could be tomorrow, weeks, months, years, when you see somebody from this room again, you'll know that you shared this season together. That's the most special bit, because all it takes is a look in the eye to that person, a little nod, and you'll know this night, this season, we shared that time together. I think that's really, really special - that's what sports and winning this trophy is all about,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/bc