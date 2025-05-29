IPL 2025: Got a bit of help from the wicket, so many weren’t able to pick googly, says Suyash

New Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) The googly became Suyash Sharma’s lethal weapon to ensure Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the IPL 2025 final with a crushing eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, with the leg-spinner saying he got a bit of help from the used pitch.

In his incredible spell of 3-17, Suyash took out Shashank Singh, Musheer Khan, and Marcus Stoinis in blazing fashion to ensure RCB bundled out PBKS for 101 in 14.1 overs, which the visitors chased down in exactly 10 overs to enter an IPL final for the first time after 2016.

“I have performed well, that’s why everyone is happy for me. My coaches gave me just one role, which was to hit the stumps, whether I bowl leg-break, googly, flipper, or any other variation. I just try to finish all my percentage balls on the stumps.”

“It (googly) is my stock ball, and also I got a bit of help from the wicket as well, so that’s why many weren’t able to pick it up. Not quite now (whether he will be celebrating tonight), I will celebrate on the 3rd (June) and very hard as well,” said Suyash in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In the chase, opener Phil Salt scored a 23-ball fifty, his fastest fifty in the IPL, and sizzled with some exquisite stroke play to be unbeaten on 56 off 27. Salt, whose all IPL 2025 fifties came batting second, felt that having just a day’s break between their last league game and Qualifier 1 actually worked in their favour.

“Great feeling right now, it (the ball) did move a bit. I think that was not the worst wicket to have played on this season. (Replying to what was going on in his mind during the chase) Don't get out to Arshdeep, we played two group games (with PBKS) and he's found different ways to get me out, so I was just trying to react to the ball.”

“I said before the game to Andy (Flower) that it was a blessing in disguise for us. (This win) Gives us the momentum, it is a cliche but true, that's what you want at the backend of the tournament, want to hit your straps and play a part with the bat or ball,” he concluded.

