IPL 2025: Fit in well at GT as my role is similar to what they wanted, says Rutherford

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) West Indies’ all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford has had IPL stints with Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

But the big-hitting batter has found himself at home in the Gujarat Titans’ set-up, saying that his role in the team is similar to what even the think-tank wanted from him.

So far in IPL 2025, Rutherford has made 267 runs in nine innings 38.14 and strike-rate of 160.84 – his best-ever showing since being part of the tournament in 2019.

Despite GT skipper Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler scoring nearly 77% of the side’s runs in IPL 2025, Rutherford has managed to hold his own whenever needed – like making 43 against Delhi Capitals and hitting a crucial 28 in a narrow rain-hit win over Mumbai Indians.

“Most teams are about combination. Sometimes you go to some team and in the combination you don't get to fit in. But with GT, my role is very similar to what they wanted and I fit in well in GT.”

“It's just a good opportunity for me. I've been enjoying it. I'm trying to make the best out of it and at the end of the day, enjoy it. In everything I do, I want to enjoy and I want to make sure that I'm having fun also,” said Rutherford to IANS in a virtual interaction organised by the franchise on Friday.

GT’s quest of earning a top two finish and seal a Qualifier 1 spot suffered when they lost by 33 runs to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. It was a game where Gill, Sudharsan and Buttler were out even before reaching the half-way mark.

Rutherford along with fellow all-rounder M Shahrukh Khan, stitched an 86-run stand off 40 balls for the fourth wicket, which ensured GT crossed 200 on the back of their middle order batters.

Despite no bowling chances for Rutherford due to the impact player ruling, the big-hitting all-rounder felt despite the loss to LSG, the middle order getting some batting time was a vital opportunity ahead of the playoffs, for which GT will start preparing after playing their last home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday afternoon.

“I think the communication has been clear from the starting of the tournament. They have told what I would have been doing. So for me, it's just to just enjoy it. Whatever role has been given to me, I'm willing to take it as I'm a team person.”

“So as you said, we had some (batting) time in the middle, which was good for us. It's important for us as players to take this opportunity because our top order has been doing well, which is good for us. We have been working hard as well.”

“So it's just important for us as players to trust the work that we have been doing and to just be clear, and have that mindset where whatever opportunity comes, we're going to look to take it, and face the challenge.”

“I think that's what we did well yesterday. We didn't get over the line. But as I said, as a team, we win together, we lose together. There's a lot of positive that as a team, we're going to take our best game and look to move forward,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/