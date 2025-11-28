IOC and French Development Agency allocate over EUR 1 million to fight youth crime through sport

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 28 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Agence française de développement (AFD), the French Development Agency, will assign more than EUR 1 million to support community-led sports projects aimed at preventing youth crime and strengthening social inclusion.

The 11 organisations based across Lao PDR, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam have been selected as the first grantees of the Southeast Asia Sport and Youth Crime Prevention (SYCP) Initiative, a groundbreaking programme initiated by the IOC and AFD. The programme will advance sport-based projects aimed at building safer and more resilient communities in Southeast Asia by fighting youth crime through sport.

The announcement was made at the inaugural SYCP Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, held in the lead-up to the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in December 2025.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the representatives of these organisations. We are honoured to welcome you to the conference as valued collaborators in advancing our shared mission,” said IOC Member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, opening the SYCP conference. “Through these projects, we will be able to further create evidence on how sport can be a driver for more resilient and safer communities by creating safe spaces for young people”.

As per this programme:

In Lao PDR, the Community Health and Inclusion Association (CHIA) will work alongside the national Wheelchair Basketball Federation and Rugby Federation to deliver sports programmes designed to support young people at risk of entering the justice system.

The Gender Development Association (GDA) will implement a multi-sport initiative in the remote province of Phongsaly, Lao PDR, fostering youth resilience and inclusion.

Across the Philippines, A Child’s Trust is Ours to Nurture (ACTION) will use karate to support vulnerable young people.

The University of San Jose–Recoletos, in collaboration with the justice and sports sector, will offer basketball coaching clinics and leadership training for out-of-school youth and those from at-risk communities.

The Philippines Rugby Union will deliver its Pass It Back curriculum, which integrates non-contact rugby with leadership, gender equity, and social-emotional learning.

In one of Manila’s most densely populated urban communities, the Fair Play for All Foundation will strengthen resilience and inclusion through structured sports pathways and mentoring.

In Thailand, the Playbook project delivered by PlayOnSide and the Dare Network will provide rehabilitation and reintegration pathways for youth in conflict with the law, as well as prevention and support programmes for migrant and refugee youth.

A collaboration between the Thai Hockey Association and the NGO Nusantara will engage young people through sport-based life-skills training, mentorship, and community initiatives through the Play for Peace on the Field of Hope project that strengthens social cohesion.

Launched by the IOC and AFD earlier this year and running until 2027, the SYCP Initiative aims to build safer and more resilient communities by harnessing the power of sport to prevent youth crime, support rehabilitation, and strengthen social inclusion.

The implementation of the programme is being supported by a consortium coordinated by the Alliance of Sport in Criminal Justice. The initiative will also involve national networks of sport and criminal justice stakeholders in Lao PDR, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. A regional Community of Practice will also be established to enable continuous learning through conferences, virtual webinars, an online knowledge hub, and shared evaluation tools.

--IANS

bsk/