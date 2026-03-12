IOA urges states and UTs to plant 2036 trees to mark Olympic Day

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has called upon all affiliated State and Union Territory Olympic Associations to organise a tree plantation drive, planting 2036 trees each as part of this year's Olympic Day celebrations.

Olympic Day is a global celebration of sport and getting active. It takes place on June 23 every year to commemorate the day the International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894, the birth of the modern Olympic Games. The first Olympic Day was celebrated in 1948.

In a communication issued by IOA President P. T. Usha, "the initiative aims to highlight the Olympic Movement's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, while encouraging communities across the country to celebrate Olympic Day through meaningful environmental action," the IOA stated in a release.

"The nationwide plantation drive aligns with the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Forest initiative and reflects India's growing commitment to environmental stewardship through sport. The symbolic plantation of 2036 trees represents the Olympic Movement's aspiration to build a greener and more sustainable future," it added.

State and UT Olympic Associations have been encouraged to collaborate with local sports bodies, educational institutions, athletes, youth organisations and government agencies to ensure broad participation and lasting impact. Plantation activities may be organised in sports facilities, schools, parks and other public spaces to maximise community engagement.

The IOA also said it has also requested affiliated units to document their activities and share brief reports and photographs so that the collective nationwide effort can be showcased as part of India's Olympic Day celebrations.

The initiative reinforces the Olympic Movement's vision of building a better and healthier world through sport while promoting environmental sustainability for future generations.

