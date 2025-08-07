IOA Athletes Commission lays groundwork for athlete-centric reforms, announces key initiatives

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Commission took a major step toward athlete empowerment and welfare on Thursday, conducting a crucial meeting that signalled the beginning of sweeping reforms focused on athlete voices, rights, and post-career development.

The meeting, held at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi, saw prominent athletes including Sharath Kamal, OP Kharana, Bhavani Devi, and Shiva Keshavan participate in person, while PV Sindhu, Rani Rampal, and Bajrang Lal joined virtually. Olympic champions Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang also provided inputs.

In a statement, the IOA said the meeting marked “a significant milestone in the journey towards prioritising athlete welfare and perspectives.”

Among the many resolutions passed, the Athletes Commission has decided to set up a dedicated Athletes Department within the IOA to streamline communication and address athlete concerns in a structured and professional manner. “This department will play a pivotal role in ensuring that athletes have a structured channel for feedback and support,” the IOA said.

Another major highlight was the move to strengthen athlete representation across governance structures. The Commission will soon ask every National Sports Federation (NSF) to share details of their respective Athletes Commission representatives.

“This will help build a comprehensive framework for gathering feedback from athletes across all sports disciplines,” the IOA stated, “ensuring that athlete perspectives are officially presented in decision-making forums.”

Safeguarding the rights of athletes also featured prominently in the discussions. The Commission initiated groundwork for a robust safeguarding mechanism, aimed at protecting athletes’ mental and physical well-being.

Anti-doping education remains a key pillar of IOA's athlete development framework. The Athletes Commission will collaborate with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to bolster awareness and ensure compliance. “Education about anti-doping is critical in upholding fair play and the integrity of sport,” said the IOA.

Importantly, the Commission also focused on life after sport. Plans were introduced for an athlete career pathway to assist retiring sportspersons in transitioning to roles in coaching, sports administration, and related fields.

“To demonstrate this commitment, the IOA will onboard two Olympian interns who will work directly with the Athletes Commission on its initiatives,” the IOA announced.

Funding for these athlete-centric programs was also addressed. The Commission acknowledged support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which have extended grants of USD 10,000 and USD 5,000, respectively.

These funds will be used to host a National Athletes Forum later this year, which will bring together athlete representatives from all NSFs to chart out long-term engagement strategies.

“The IOA Athletes Commission is poised to play a transformative role in shaping the future of sport in India. We aim to empower athletes, ensure their voices are heard, and support them holistically throughout and beyond their careers,” the IOA concluded.

--IANS

hs/bsk/