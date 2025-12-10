IOA and Italian National Olympic Committee sign MoU to strengthen bilateral sports cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in sports.

The MoU outlines structured plans for joint training camps, coaching exchanges, collaborative sports science programmes, and development pathways for emerging athletes, signalling a new era of cooperation between the two Olympic committees.

The signing ceremony was attended by Antonio Tajani, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, demonstrating the strong strategic commitment of both governments to enhance cooperation through sport.

“This partnership arrives at a crucial moment for India’s sporting ambitions. Access to world-class facilities and joint training programmes will significantly strengthen our athletes’ preparation for future Olympic cycles. The Government of India welcomes this initiative and is committed to supporting meaningful international collaborations that uplift Indian sport," Mandaviya said.

Antonio remarked, “This collaboration reflects the growing partnership between our countries. Sport has a remarkable ability to bring people and cultures together, and today’s agreement reinforces our shared commitment to cooperation, innovation, and excellence”.

The agreement creates a structured framework for the joint promotion of sport, exchange of expertise, and mutual access to each nation’s elite sporting infrastructure and high-performance centres for athletes, coaches, and sports science professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, IOA president PT Usha said, “Today marks a proud moment for the Indian Olympic movement. This partnership with CONI opens new horizons for our athletes to train, learn, and excel within one of the world’s most respected sporting systems. The exchange of knowledge, expertise, and infrastructure will play a pivotal role in elevating India’s global sporting performance. We look forward to a long and inspiring collaboration with our Italian counterparts".

Echoing this sentiment, Luciano Buonfiglio, President of CONI, noted, “Italy and India share a deep passion for sport, and this MoU represents an important step in strengthening that bond. By opening our high-performance facilities and expertise to each other, we are building a bridge of excellence that will benefit both nations’ athletes for years to come. CONI is delighted to join hands with IOA in this forward-looking initiative".

--IANS

bc/vi