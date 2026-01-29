International Series confirms India return in October, unveils first nine events of 2026 season

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) The International Series on Thursday announced its much-anticipated return to India, confirming that the second edition of the event will be held from October 8 to 11, 2026, at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru.

Alongside the India announcement, the series also unveiled the first nine events of its 2026 schedule, reinforcing its standing as one of the most influential global pathways in men’s golf.

India made a high-impact debut on the International Series calendar in 2025, when American star Bryson DeChambeau captured global attention and helped draw a new audience to the sport.

The inaugural edition was widely regarded as a major success, drawing large crowds and featuring several top LIV Golf players, including Joaquín Niemann, Paul Casey, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III, Indian star Anirban Lahiri, and DeChambeau, among others.

Speaking on the return to India, Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said, “The International Series 2025 was a resounding success and served truly as an inflexion point for international golf in India."

This year’s edition will once again offer a unique opportunity for golf fans across the subcontinent to witness world-class golf and celebrate the prominent position India now holds on the global golfing stage.

“The International Series has become one of the most scalable and genuinely global pathways in men’s golf, and the 2026 schedule reflects just how far the Series has evolved,” Singh added.

The 2026 line-up further strengthens The International Series as the Asian Tour’s marquee offering, supported by strategic partnerships with leading federations and destinations.

The season will begin with the International Series Japan at Caledonian Golf Club from April 2–5, building on the success of its inaugural edition, which was won by Australia’s Lucas Herbert. Japan has emerged as a key market for the series, producing talents such as Yosuke Asaji, who earned a LIV Golf League card via the rankings, and Kazuki Higa, the 2025 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner.

The Singapore Open will take place from April 23 to 26 at Sentosa Golf Club, marking the return of one of Asia’s oldest championships. The event last year saw Asaji secure a crucial victory over South Korea’s Jeunghun Wang.

Vietnam will host the Series from May 14–17, followed by the International Series Morocco from June 11–14 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, recently named the Asian Tour Players’ Choice Golf Course of the Year.

After the traditional summer break, the series will return to India in October before moving to China from November 5–8 for the inaugural International Series China. The season will conclude in Saudi Arabia with the PIF Saudi International, scheduled from November 18 to 21 at Riyadh Golf Club.

The 2026 calendar will also include the Philippine Open and the Link Hong Kong Open, with dates to be announced. The Philippine Open’s inclusion follows the success of the International Series Philippines, where Miguel Tabuena claimed a wire-to-wire victory.

The Hong Kong Open, one of the most prestigious national opens in world golf, continues to attract top international players, with Tom McKibbin winning the 2025 edition and earning places at the Masters and The Open Championship.

LIV Golf EVP and Head of Events Ross Hallett said, “The International Series is part of LIV Golf’s broader ecosystem, providing a global and inclusive pathway to the golf league and a powerful driver of the game’s continued global growth. The pathway into the Golf League creates a uniquely competitive energy, and that intensity is reflected in the growing quality of fields and venues across the series. I’m looking forward to another outstanding season.”

“Over the next several years, you’ll see The International Series continue to grow, shaped by strong relationships and close collaboration with talented leaders and golf federations around the world, underpinned by a clear ambition to create a series of events that partner with the most prestigious national opens. We will continue to invest in these events, working with national federation partners to create a viable and sustainable event calendar that supports the next generation of global players.”

Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant said, “An outstanding line-up of tournaments on The International Series is set to enrich our season, and we are very pleased that the elevated series has gained considerable momentum. The Asian Tour is excited to be returning to China and Vietnam, two such important markets with incredible potential.”

“The International Series continues to create greater meaning, higher stakes, and more opportunities for players, fans, and host nations alike. This approach reinforces the Asian Tour’s role in the global game while providing a clear and credible pathway to the LIV Golf League.”

