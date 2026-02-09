International Olympic Academy hold meeting with IOA, lauds reactivation of the National Olympic Academy of India

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A delegation from the International Olympic Academy (IOA), led by Dr Makis Asimakopoulos, Director, and Ms Alexandra Karaiskou, Head of NOAS/NOCs Relations, held an official meeting with the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) P. T. Usha, at the headquarters of the Indian Olympic Association here on Monday.

The International Olympic Academy congratulated the IOA on the reactivation of the National Olympic Academy of India, recognising this decision as an important institutional step towards strengthening the Olympic Movement in India through education, values-based leadership and long-term capacity-building.

IOA reactivated the National Olympic Academy (NOA) on January 9. NOA serves as India's main hub for Olympic education, research, and dialogue. In addition to its academic and institutional functions, the NOA will collaborate directly with athletes to support their educational requirements, personal growth, leadership development, and comprehension of the Olympic movement, all alongside their athletic careers.

The delegation also welcomed the appointment of Olympians PT Usha as Chairperson and Gagan Narang as Director of the National Olympic Academy of India, highlighting the importance of athlete leadership in advancing credible, inclusive and athlete-centred Olympic education initiatives.

"The meeting, held in the presence of Raghuram lyer, Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Olympic Association, reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to strengthening Olympic Education in India and to further integrating the Indian National Olympic Academy within the global Olympic education framework," as per IOA release.

"Discussions in the meeting focused on the development of structured Olympic Education programmes with clearly defined outcomes, educator capacity-building, youth engagement and international knowledge exchange. Particular emphasis was placed on the role of the National Olympic Academy as the central intellectual and educational institution of Olympism in India, supporting good governance, ethical leadership and sustainable sport development in line with the long-term priorities of the Olympic Movement," it added.

IOA chief PT Usha, underlined the importance of education in promoting integrity, inclusion and sustainability in sport, and reaffirmed the Indian Olympic Association's commitment to strengthening governance, safeguarding athletes' welfare and developing future leaders of Indian sport through the National Olympic Academy, in close cooperation with the International Olympic Academy.

Both institutions reiterated their shared responsibility to safeguard Olympic values, including ethics, fair play, respect, inclusion and integrity, as essential to the credibility and trust of sport.

Athlete welfare education, covering mental health, safeguarding, anti-doping and transition beyond competitive careers, was identified as a priority area, alongside the meaningful involvement of athletes in educational programmes and governance processes.

Youth engagement and leadership development were recognised as key pillars for ensuring the long-term relevance and sustainability of the Olympic Movement in India.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of preserving and documenting India's Olympic history and sporting heritage, while ensuring diversity and representation across regions, genders and sporting disciplines.

The International Olympic Academy reaffirmed its readiness to support the Indian National Olympic Academy through institutional exchanges, joint programmes and participation in international sessions.

"Both organisations agreed on the importance of a clear long-term strategic framework, supported by sustainable funding models, transparent governance and measurable outcomes, to ensure the continued development and impact of the National Olympic Academy of India," it further said ina release.

--IANS

bc/