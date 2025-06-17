Inter Kashi awarded three points after successful CAS appeal

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Inter Kashi have been awarded three points for their successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as confirmed by the club, following the off-the-field drama which has surrounded the I-League 2024-25 season.

Alongside the three points, CAS has directed the All India Football Federations to pay two thousand Swiss francs (Rs 2.12 lakh approx) to Inter Kash while Churchill Brothers and Namdhari FC will have to pay one thousand Swiss francs (Rs 1.06 lakh ) to the Uttar Pradesh club.

The incident took place in Match 45 of the league, where Namdhari FC defeated Inter Kashi 2-0. Kashi were awarded three points by the AIFF disciplinary committee after Namdhari were found to have fielded an ineligible player during their encounter.

Namdhari successfully appealed to the AIFF's appeal committee and the Churchill Brothers were crowned champions of I-League 2024-25 after being labelled the provisional winners, following the conclusion of the campaign, by the Appeals Committee of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on April 19. Inter Kashi later said that they would be appealing to CAS.

"Inter Kashi welcomes the verdict issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the arbitration filed by the club, registered as case number CAS 2025/A/11374.

"The CAS award overturns the decision of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Appeal Committee, which had earlier deducted three points from the club in connection with its match against Namdhari. The order speaks for itself, and the club does not wish to comment further on the matter at this time.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to our fans and well-wishers for their continued and unwavering support throughout this process," read the statement by the club.

Inter Kashi now have 39 points from their 22 matches. However the title has not changed hands yet as Inter Kashi are waiting for the result of yet another CAS appeal which could crown them champions.

--IANS

aaa/