Indomitable India stun Iran in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (IANS) Dallalmuon Gangte and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam scored a goal each as India came from behind to defeat Iran 2-1 in the last Group D match at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, and sealed qualification for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, thus marking their 10th appearance in the tournament’s history.

The full-time whistle had barely left the referee’s lips when the Indian dugout emptied in a surge of euphoria. Players sprinted across the pitch, substitutes and staff joining those who had fought for every inch in the Ahmedabad evening. There were tears, embraces, fists raised to the sky. The Blue Colts had achieved what looked, for long stretches of the match, almost impossible.

Iran, with seven points, entered the match as favourites, unbeaten and needing only a draw to progress. India, on four points, needed nothing less than a win.

And when Amirreza Valipoor struck in the 19th minute, calmly finishing after a defensive misjudgement, the task appeared to loom even larger. But this young Indian side refused to accept their fate. First, they equalised through Dallalmuon Gangte when the forward converted a penalty in the 45+1 minute, before Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam netted the winner in the 52nd minute.

The victory meant that India climbed to seven points, level with Iran but ahead on head-to-head and enough to secure qualification against a powerhouse of Asian youth football.

The early narrative belonged to Iran. They pressed sharply, moved the ball fluidly, and forced India goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar into two crucial saves, first tipping away a long-range effort from captain Mahan Beheshti in the 10th minute, then punching out a fierce volley from the same player moments later after Jafar Asadi carved through on the left. Iran looked ruthless, composed, and in command.

Yet India hung in, never allowing panic to creep in despite Iran’s territorial superiority. They tested the waters with speculative shots from distance and tried to break Iran’s structure by shifting the ball quickly into the wide channels. Nothing seemed to pierce Iran’s disciplined defensive line.

Then came the moment that changed everything.

At the stroke of half-time, a corner from the left caused chaos inside the Iranian box. As bodies collided and the ball pinged around dangerously, Heeranganba Seram was brought down. The referee pointed straight to the spot. Up stepped Dallalmuon Gangte, ice-cold in pressure, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 46th minute. India had their lifeline, and with it, belief.

Revitalised, India began the second half with renewed purpose. And the winner came in the 52nd minute, born from an Iranian mistake. Defender Amirmahan Afrooziani failed to clear a looping ball, and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, unmarked and unhurried, capitalised with a strong finish past goalkeeper Bardiya Dorri. India, against all odds, led 2-1.

Iran reacted with urgency, pouring forward relentlessly. Beheshti’s dangerous free-kick in the 64th minute forced another acrobatic save from Sarkar. Crosses rained in, shots ricocheted off legs, and India’s penalty area became a battlefield. But the gutsy, determined, and unyielding Indian backline stood tall.

As the minutes drained away, Iran grew increasingly frantic while India managed the tempo with remarkable maturity for their age and delivered a performance of immense character. When the final whistle finally sounded, it confirmed a victory forged in resilience, belief, and heart, and sealed an unforgettable night for India’s young heroes amidst 4,928 fans in Ahmedabad.

