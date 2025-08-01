India’s young pugilists begin U19 Asian Boxing Championships campaign with wins

Bangkok, Aug 1 (IANS) India’s junior boxing team kicks off its campaign on Friday at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, with four young athletes representing the country on the opening day. As the tournament unfolds, these rising stars are set to showcase their grit and determination against some of Asia’s toughest opponents.

The morning session saw Suman Kumari taking on Meng-Sin Cheng of Chinese Taipei in the Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg) category, in which the Indian pugilist emerged victorious. Additionally, Aakash Badhwar will step into the ring in the Men’s Flyweight (50kg) division, facing a formidable opponent in Odilshoh Khalimov of Uzbekistan.

The action continues in the evening session where Sarthi Saini will face off against Haosheng Zhang of China in the Light Middleweight (70kg) category. Later in the session, Lokesh will represent India in the Light Heavyweight (80kg) division, going up against Norbek Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.

These bouts mark a significant start for India at the championships, with each athlete carrying the promise of future glory. With focused preparation and national pride on their shoulders, the Indian contingent is aiming to set a strong tone early in

The tournament, organised by Asian Boxing in association with World Boxing and the Thailand Boxing Association, will bring together 396 boxers from 26 nations. It features two age groups U19 (born between 2007 and 2008) and U22 (born between 2004 and 2006) with both men and women competing under Olympic-style boxing rules.

Boxers will compete across ten weight categories in each division. For U19 men, the categories range from 47KG- 50KG up to +90KG, while U19 women will fight in classes from 45-48KG to +80KG. The U22 men and women will compete in the same weight ranges, offering a full spread of match-ups across all divisions.

This championship is more than just a medal hunt, it's a vital stepping stone for young boxers aiming to break into the senior circuit, including the Asian Games, World Championships, and ultimately, the Olympics.

