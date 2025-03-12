India's snowboarding athletes shine on Day 1 of Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

Bardonecchia: The Indian contingent commenced its campaign at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games with remarkable performances and achievements. Securing a total of four medals, comprising two gold and two silver medals, on the opening day, the Indian athletes demonstrated exceptional skill and determination in Italy.

Contesting in all 6 of its participating sports disciplines on Tuesday, the Indian athletes took away two gold and two silver medals in the only medal event of the day- Snowboarding, held in Bardonecchia. While Bharti and Sameer grabbed a gold medal each, Hem Chand and Harshita Thakur took home a silver medal in their respective divisions of the Novice Giant Slalom Final, as per a press release from Special Olympics Bharat.

The victory by snowboarding athletes has successfully opened India's account of medals at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games. As the Indian contingent prepares to return to action on Wednesday, the athletes will only aim to make further significant additions to this tally.

A 49-member contingent, comprising 30 athletes and 19 support staff members, has been sent to represent India at the tournament in Turin, Italy. The event promises to bring forward around 1500 athletes with intellectual disabilities from 102 countries to participate in eight sports, aiming to promote inclusivity and representation in the sporting world.

Eight sports will be spread across four venues: Speed Skating and Floorball will take place in Turin, snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing will be organized in Sestriere, and snowboarding and Cross-Country Skiing will be played in the cities of Bardonecchia and Pragelato, respectively.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games are scheduled to take place in Italy from March 8 to March 15.

This monumental event will be the largest sports and humanitarian gathering of the year, showcasing the incredible talents and resilience of individuals with intellectual disabilities and promoting global inclusion through sports. (ANI)