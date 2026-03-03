India's Nitin Menon among elite panel of match officials for ICC T20 WC semifinals

Dubai, March 3 (IANS) India's Nitin Menon is among the elite panel of match officials named for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals scheduled on March 4 and 5.

Read More

South Africa will go up against New Zealand in the first semi-final on March 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while defending champions India will square off woth England in the second semifinal on March 5 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will serve as the on-field umpires for the first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Illingworth was in the middle for South Africa’s victory at this stage two years ago, when the Proteas dismissed Afghanistan for 56 and won by nine wickets, while Wharf oversaw New Zealand’s win over the same opposition in the group stage this time around.

In Kolkata, Nitin Menon will serve as the third umpire, with Rod Tucker as the fourth umpire, and Javagal Srinath appointed as the match referee.

In Mumbai, the second semi-final between India and England will be officiated by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker.

The two nations faced each other at the same stage in 2024, with India winning by 68 runs and Gaffaney officiating that match. So far in this tournament, he has been involved in India’s games against South Africa and the West Indies.

Paleker has taken control of two England matches, against the West Indies and Scotland, as well as India’s victory over the Netherlands.

Adrian Holdstock will serve as the third umpire in Mumbai, while Paul Reiffel takes on the role of fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft will act as the match referee.

Semi-Final 1: Kolkata, Wednesday, March 4

South Africa v New Zealand

On-Field Umpires: Richard Illingworth & Alex Wharf

Third Umpire: Nitin Menon

Fourth Umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Semi-Final 2: Mumbai, Thursday, March 5

India v England

On-Field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Allahuddien Paleker

Third Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

--IANS

vi/bc