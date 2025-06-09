India’s new bowling attack in England must trust their rhythm and adapt quickly to swing, says Bharat Arun

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Bharat Arun, India’s former bowling coach, believes the new bowling line-up should trust their rhythm and adapt quickly to the conditions on offer during the five-match Test series in England to generate swing with the Dukes ball in hand.

Jasprit Bumrah is there to lead India’s fast-bowling charge, but he would not be playing all five Tests due to workload management. Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are the only fast bowlers who have played Tests in England, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep having some prior experience from the spin bowling department.

Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh (who had a county championship stint with Kent) and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, along with off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar will be experiencing playing Tests in England for the first time when the series runs from June 20 to August 4.

“India’s new attack in England must trust their rhythm and adapt quickly to swing. For a bowler, small adjustments and honest teamwork are key. Focus on where to pitch, not just speed. With young talent and hunger, if they stay patient and enjoy the challenge, this team can surprise England and create their own legacy on tough overseas tours,” said Arun in a release issued by broadcasters Sony Sports Network on Monday.

Ashish Nehra, former India left-arm pacer, feels the touring team still has some stability in the bowling department. “To me, England tour is always challenging but it’s great fun as well. Adapting to the conditions will be the key and I am sure our players are capable of doing that. Bowling wise we have the experience and stability.”

Similar views were echoed by ex-left-arm pacer RP Singh. “India’s young bowlers will be tested by English conditions. As a bowler, I know early swing is key – adapting quickly to the ball and pitch makes all the difference. This new team is hungry, and if they stay patient, learn from every spell, and bowl smart, they can surprise England and prove themselves on the big stage.”

Irfan Pathan, former left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, believes this is the ideal platform for India’s youngsters to step up in conditions where technique and temperament will be put to a stern examination. “India’s new squad faces a tough challenge in England, but as an all-rounder, I know adaptability is key. Gill’s leadership, Pant’s energy, and India’s young talent must step up.”

“England’s conditions test every skill—swing, seam, and temperament. If India’s players adapt quickly and stay united, they can surprise England, just as we’ve seen in the past with new teams rising to the occasion.”

With Ravichandran Ashwin retiring from Tests, Kuldeep has a golden chance to form a good spin pairing with the veteran Jadeja and Sundar being the backup off-spinner. “India’s new bowling group faces a tough challenge in England. As a spinner, I know adapting to conditions and staying patient are crucial.”

“Young bowlers must learn quickly and support each other. If they maintain discipline and keep learning, this team can surprise England and build a strong foundation for India’s future overseas tours,” said former left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju.

The Tests in England will be India's first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle under new skipper Shubman Gill’s leadership. The series opener will be played at Headingley on June 20, followed by the second Test at Edgbaston on July 2.

The iconic Lord's will host the third Test from July 10, with the fourth game at Old Trafford to start on July 23 and the final Test to be played at The Oval from July 31. “India’s new team in England faces swing and seam as a true test. As a bowler, I know adapting is key—young talents must rise.”

“With Indian players hungry to prove themselves, this tour could be a tale of resilience. Like Gabba, this is a chance for new heroes; may their hunger break barriers and write a new chapter for Indian cricket,” concluded former India bowler Vivek Razdan.

