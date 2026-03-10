Indian youth boxers secure five wins on Day 3 of World Boxing Futures Cup

Bangkok, March 10 (IANS) India’s youth boxing team delivered a strong performance on the third day of the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026, registering five victories across the morning and evening sessions of the competition on Tuesday.

In the morning session, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) produced a dominant display to secure a unanimous 5-0 victory over her opponent from Venezuela. Joyshree Devi (54kg) also continued her impressive run in the tournament, clinching a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the third round against Kazakhstan after controlling the bout with consistent attacks.

India also enjoyed success in the men’s division during the morning session as L. Ambekar (50kg) advanced with a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision win over Ecuador. His performance ensured India maintained a positive start to the day while continuing the team’s strong momentum in the tournament.

The Indian contingent added two more victories during the evening session to cap off a productive day. Gunjan (48kg) edged past her opponent from Italy in a closely fought contest, securing a narrow 3-2 win after an intense bout. Prachi (60kg) then delivered a commanding performance, defeating her Ecuadorian opponent via RSC in the opening round of her bout to seal India’s fifth victory of the day.

The World Boxing Futures Cup is being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15 and features several promising young boxers from across the globe competing in Youth Olympic weight categories. The tournament provides an important international platform for emerging boxers to test themselves against global competition while gaining valuable experience at the youth level.

India entered the tournament with strong momentum following an impressive performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain last year, where the country secured seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking India’s best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental level.

With five wins on the third day, the Indian contingent will aim to maintain its strong form and continue its progress as the tournament moves into the next stages.

