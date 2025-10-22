Indian wrestler Vishvajit More wins bronze in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Serbia

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) India’s Vishvajit More, competing in the 55 kg Greco-Roman category, brought glory to the nation by winning the bronze medal at the Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship being held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

In the bronze medal bout, Vishvajit displayed exceptional skills and determination to defeat the Kazakh wrestler with a close 5–4 scoreline, securing India’s first medal in the championship.

Vishvajit began his campaign with an impressive victory over a Romanian wrestler in the qualification round and continued his fine form by defeating the USA wrestler by technical superiority in the next round. He faced a tough challenge in the quarterfinals, where he lost to UWW wrestler Alibek. However, as Alibek advanced to the final, Vishvajit earned a chance to compete in the repechage round.

In the repechage, he made a strong comeback by overpowering the Georgian wrestler through technical superiority, paving his way to the bronze medal bout. Demonstrating remarkable grit and composure, Vishvajit ultimately triumphed over the Kazakh opponent to clinch the Bronze Medal for India.

This achievement marks a proud moment for Indian wrestling, highlighting the growing strength of young wrestlers on the international stage.

In all, 29 Indian wrestlers are vying for medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025 in Novi Sad, Serbia, in the competition that will stretch from October 20 to 27.

Competitions will span 10 weight categories each in men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, with India entering one athlete per category, except in men’s freestyle 125kg. Around 700 wrestlers from across the globe are competing in the Serbian city.

