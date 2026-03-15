Indian Wells Open: Unseeded Andreozzi & Guinard win maiden ATP Masters 1000 title together

Indian Wells, March 15 (IANS) Unseeded pair Guido Andreozzi and Manuel Guinard produced a composed performance to secure their first ATP Masters 1000 title together, defeating cousins Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot 7-6(3), 6-3 in the doubles final of the Indian Wells Open.

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The victory marks a significant milestone for the Andreozzi–Guinard partnership, which only began at the US Open in 2025. Since joining forces last season, the duo has steadily built chemistry on court, culminating in their breakthrough triumph at one of the most prestigious events on the ATP calendar.

Their title run in California included several notable victories. The pair knocked out fourth seeds Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski earlier in the tournament before delivering another strong performance to overcome top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to reach the championship match.

Facing Rinderknech and Vacherot for the first time on the ATP Tour, Andreozzi and Guinard were tested in a tightly contested opening set. They appeared poised to take the set while serving at 5-4, but their opponents broke back to level proceedings.

The unseeded duo, however, showed resilience in a crucial moment at 5-6 and deuce when they erased a set point after Vacherot missed a backhand return off a second serve. That escape proved pivotal, as Andreozzi and Guinard carried the momentum into the tie-break and claimed the set.

With the early advantage secured, the pair settled into a confident rhythm in the second set. They maintained control through consistent serving and effective net play, ultimately closing out the contest in one hour and 23 minutes. According to ATP, they also displayed composure under pressure by saving four of the five break points they faced during the match.

The triumph adds another notable achievement to both players’ careers. For Guinard, the Indian Wells title is his second ATP Masters 1000 crown, following his 2025 victory at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters alongside Romain Arneodo. Andreozzi, meanwhile, improved his strong record in ATP Tour finals to four wins from five appearances, having previously lifted titles at the Croatia Open Umag (2024), the Argentina Open (2025) and the Swedish Open (2025).

"I am so happy to be able to win here. It's an amazing tournament, a really big one. I am so proud of the work with Manu and this journey since August of last year,” Andreozzi said after the win.

Guinard also acknowledged the pressure of competing in such a high-profile final. "I knew it was going to be a dangerous match. We prepared for the match as well as we could and tried to manage the pressure because it was a first one [together]. It's not like every week we play an ATP Masters 1000 final, so really happy with the work we have done together,” Guinard expressed.

Rinderknech and Vacherot had entered the tournament hoping to replicate their memorable run at the Rolex Shanghai Masters in 2025, where both players defeated five seeded opponents to reach the final, with Vacherot eventually emerging victorious to become the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 champion at the time while ranked World No. 204.

--IANS

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