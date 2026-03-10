Indian Wells Open: Djokovic survives Kovacevic scare, Norrie stuns De Minaur

Indian Wells, March 10 (IANS) Former world No.1 Novak Djokovic was put to the test by rising American Aleksandar Kovacevic, but the five-time champion relied on his grace under pressure to oust the World No. 72 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to book his place in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open.

It is the second consecutive match this week in which Djokovic has need three sets, having battled through a tough opener against Kamil Majchrzak to begin his campaign.

By reaching his 113th round of 16 at Masters 1000 events, Djokovic passes Rafael Nadal and sits alone atop the all-time list. He is into the fourth round at Indian Wells for the first time since 2017 and will face defending champion Jack Draper next.

Kovacevic fired 16 aces past the Serbian great but couldn’t hold serve to stay alive in the match in the final game.

“Huge credit to Aleks,” Djokovic said. “He played at a really high level. He's had a tremendous serving day. I’ve faced him only once earlier. I don't think we've ever faced each other on hard courts. For someone who is not extremely tall to serve this well and find the spots in the box, it was just really phenomenal serving, so huge credit to him."

2021 champion Cameron Norrie earned his 13th career Top 10 win — and second in the California desert — by defeating Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in Stadium 3. The British southpaw improves to 3-2 against No. 6-ranked De Minaur and will face either Alexander Bublik or Rinky Hijikata next.

--IANS

bc/