Indian team watches IND-SA final from Hobart to shower support to home side

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) After clinching victory in their third T20I against Australia in Hobart on Sunday, members of the senior Indian men’s team gathered to watch the Women’s World Cup final between India and South Africa, cheering on the home side from afar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of the same, where head coach Gautam Gambhir, fielding coach T Dilip, Rinku Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah, among other members of the staff, were seen watching the World Cup final.

Captioning the picture, the BCCI wrote, “Backing the #WomenInBlue”. The much-hyped ODI World Cup final between India and South Africa was delayed by two hours due to persistent rain at the venue, which led to the toss being pushed back. With both teams eyeing their maiden ICC trophy, the Proteas won the toss and put the Women in Blue to bat first.

Team India got off to a flying start as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana sailed through the mandatory first powerplay brilliantly, putting up 64 runs in 10 overs. The duo went on to share a 104-run opening stand before Chloe Tryon sent Mandhana back to the dugout, handing her side the first breakthrough.

Shafali, who made her way into the squad before the high-octane semi-final, failed to fire in the knockout game against Australia. It was Jemimah Rodrigues’ century and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 89-run knock that helped India brush past the defending champions and make their way into their third 50-over World Cup final.

However, the Indian opener silenced her critics in style as she took on the Protea bowlers confidently. She got her half-century on the final delivery of the 18th over, reaching the milestone off 49 deliveries.

Courtesy of her composed knock and Rodrigues’ calm innings from the other end, India reached 151/1 at the halfway mark.

