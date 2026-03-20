Indian team arrives in Thailand for AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup

Bangkok, March 20 (IANS) The India U20 women’s team of 24 players arrived in Thailand on Friday for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup to acclimatise to the local conditions before their first Group C match next month.

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India women who qualified for the Asian Cup after 20 years, will have 13 days to acclimatise to the local conditions in Bangkok before their first Group C match against Japan on April 2. India will then take on Australia on April 5 and Chinese Taipei on April 8.

The top two teams in the group and the two best third-placed teams among all three groups will make it to the quarter-finals. Further, the four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

India, under Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson, had begun their current training camp in Bengaluru in January after the conclusion of the first phase of the IWL.

Later, they had a one-month camp in Sweden, where they played five friendly matches against the senior teams of Swedish club sides.

After their return from Scandinavia, the young Tigresses continued training in Kolkata, from where they departed for the Thailand capital in the wee hours of Friday.

Alexandersson will announce the final 23-member squad closer to the tournament.

Alexandersson will announce the final 23-member squad closer to the tournament.

India's 24-member travelling squad to Thailand for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alka Indwar, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Ruchi Yadav, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja, Shruti Kumari.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Paromita Sit

Goalkeeping coach: Hameed KK

--IANS

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