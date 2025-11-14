Indian shooting contingent departs for 25th Summer Deaflympic Games in Tokyo

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Indian shooting contingent left for Tokyo, Japan, on Friday to participate in the 25th Summer Deaflympic Games, scheduled from November 15 to 26, 2025. The 15-member squad, including three coaches, will represent India across five individual events in the men’s and women's categories, one event in the men’s category, and two mixed-team shooting events at the Ajinomoto National Training Center (East).

The squad will be led by Deaflympic double gold medallist Dhanush Srikanth, who will lead India’s challenge alongside fellow Deaflympic medallists Shourya Saini and Abhinav Deshwal. The contingent also features World Deaf Championship medallists Mahit Sandhu, Anuya Prasad, Pranjali Dhumal, Natasha Joshi, Chetan Sapkal, Kushagra Singh Rajawat, and Mohammed Vania, forming one of India’s most experienced line-ups at the Games.

Two newcomers, Komal Waghmare and Rudar, will make their international debut, marking an important step in expanding India’s emerging talent pool in deaf sport shooting. The athletes are accompanied by coaches Anuja Jung, Priti Sharma, and Harmit Patel.

India secured five medals at the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil, including three gold medals in the men’s 10m air rifle, men’s 10m air pistol, and 10m air rifle mixed event.

Event-wise squad:

Air rifle men:

Dhanush Srikanth

Mohammed Murtaza Vania

Air rifle women:

Mahit Sandhu

Komal Milind Waghmare

Air rifle mixed team:

Team 1: Mahit Sandhu & Dhanush Srikanth

Team 2: Komal Milind Waghmare & Mohammed Murtaza Vania

50m rifle prone men:

Shourya Saini

Kushagra Singh Rajawat

50m rifle prone women:

Mahit Sandhu

Natasha Joshi

50m rifle 3P men:

Shourya Saini

Kushagra Singh Rajawat

50m rifle 3P men:

Mahit Sandhu

Natasha Joshi

Air pistol men:

Abhinav Deshwal

Rudar

Air pistol women:

Pranjali Prashant Dhumal

Anuya Prasad

Air pistol mixed team:

Team 1: Pranjali Prashant Dhumal & Abhinav Deshwal

Team 2: Anuya Prasad & Rudar

25m pistol men:

Abhinav Deshwal

Chetan Hanmant Sapkal

25m pistol women:

Pranjali Prashant Dhumal

Anuya Prasad

Rapid-fire pistol men:

Chetan Hanmant Sapkal

--IANS

bsk/