Indian junior women's hockey team loses shootout thriller against Netherlands in final match of Europe tour

Utrecht (Netherlands), June 17 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team concluded their successful Tour of Europe with a hard-fought match against hosts Netherlands, narrowly losing 2-3 in the shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Coming into the match with four consecutive wins under their belt - three against Belgium and one against Australia - the Indian junior side displayed grit and composure against a technically strong Dutch outfit in what turned out to be a tightly contested encounter.

Despite both teams creating several scoring opportunities over the four quarters, neither side could break the deadlock, thanks to disciplined defending and impressive goalkeeping at both ends.

The match proceeded to a shootout, where Lalrinpuii and Priyanka Yadav converted their chances for India. However, the Netherlands edged ahead with successful strikes from Imme de Leeuw, Roos Alkemade, and Lotte Rust to clinch the 3-2 win in the shootout.

While the tour ended with a narrow defeat, the Indian junior women’s hockey team can take immense pride in their performances, finishing the European tour with four wins out of five matches and valuable international exposure ahead of future competitions, which includes all important FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, set to take place from December 1 to 13 in the city of Santiago, Chile.

Previously, the team concluded a promising outing at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

In Argentina, the Indian side delivered strong performances against quality opposition. They registered a 2-1 win and a 2-2 (2-3 SO) loss against Chile, earned a 1-1 (2-0 SO) win and a 2-4 loss against hosts Argentina, and defeated Uruguay twice — 3-2 and 2-2 (3-1 SO). The tour served as an important step in the team’s preparations, offering valuable lessons in handling high-pressure scenarios and adapting to different playing styles.

