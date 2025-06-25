Indian junior men’s hockey team overcomes Australia 2-1 in 4-Nation Tournament

Berlin, June 25 (IANS) The Indian junior men’s hockey team defeated Australia 2-1 in the battle for third place at the ongoing 4 Nations Tournament here on Wednesday. Rohit (45’) provided the equaliser for India before Ajeet Yadav’s (52’) fourth-quarter goal sealed the win. Earlier, captain Toby Mallon had given Australia the lead in the second half.

Both teams were locked in a tense battle through the first half, with neither side managing to find the back of the net in the opening two quarters. Strong defensive structures and disciplined play from both ends ensured that goal-scoring opportunities were not converted, keeping the scores level heading into the third quarter.

Australia eventually struck in the third quarter when Toby Mallon scored a field goal to put them ahead 1-0 in the 40th minute. India responded swiftly, finding the equaliser just five minutes later. It was Rohit who scored following a penalty corner to restore parity.

With the momentum on their side, India rallied to find the winner in the final quarter. In the 52nd minute, Ajeet Yadav found the back of the net in open play to give India the lead and secure the victory.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Indian junior men’s hockey team suffered a 1-5 defeat at the hands of Spain in their third and final pool stage match. Spain started the encounter on the front foot, striking twice in quick succession in the opening minutes. Pere Amat opened the scoring in the 2nd minute by converting a penalty corner while Santi Martin followed it up with a field goal in the 3rd minute, giving Spain an early 2-0 lead.

Both teams engaged in end-to-end hockey in the second quarter, with India pushing for a breakthrough and Spain looking to extend their lead. However, neither side was able to convert their chances, and the scoreline remained 2-0 in favour of Spain at halftime.

The win marks the end of India’s campaign in the 4 Nations Tournament. In the pool stage, India began with a 1-7 loss to hosts Germany, bounced back with an assertive 3-1 victory against Australia, and then endured a 1-5 defeat against Spain.

