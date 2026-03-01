Indian ice hockey team stranded in Mumbai after flight cancellations amid West Asia tensions

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Several international flights were disrupted or cancelled at Mumbai airport following escalating tensions in West Asia after US-Israel strikes on Iran, leaving passengers stranded — including an Indian ice hockey team scheduled to participate in a European championship.

Members of the team, who were set to travel to Germany for the tournament, expressed deep disappointment after their flight was abruptly cancelled.

A passenger from Karnataka, part of the contingent, said the team’s long-awaited opportunity has been jeopardised.

"I am from Karnataka. We are an Indian team, were going to participate in the European Ice Hockey Championship. As we were going to the Championship, our flight was suddenly cancelled due to the war. We are really sad that we will not be able to attend the European Ice Hockey Championship," she said.

According to the players and their families, the team had been preparing for nearly two years for the international event.

The mother of one of the players said her son and his teammates were travelling to Germany to represent India in the sport.

“My son and his teammates were going to Germany to represent the Indian team in ice hockey. Unfortunately, due to the war situation, the flights have been cancelled. Children have been working for this sport for almost two years now, practising every day till 11 o’clock at night, with the only hope that they will lift the Indian flag high at the event. Due to the cancellation of the flights, there is huge disappointment in the hearts of children, parents, and the coaches," she said.

Airport authorities have increased coordination efforts amid the evolving geopolitical situation, while airlines are issuing advisories to passengers regarding possible rescheduling or alternative arrangements.

Many affected travellers at Mumbai airport voiced concern over the uncertainty surrounding their travel plans as tensions in the region continue to impact international air routes.

