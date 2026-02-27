Indian Football League: Namdhari, Aizawl split points in opener

Sri Bhaini Sahib, Feb 27 (IANS) The inaugural season of the rechristened Indian Football League (IFL) kicked off on Friday with the former I-League winner Aizawl FC and hosts Namdhari Sports Academy splitting points, after they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Haryana.

Vanlalhriatzuala struck for the former champions in the 43rd minute of the first half to put Aizawl ahead, but Senegalese striker Abdoulaye Diallo restored parity in the sixth minute of added time ahead of the final whistle, to ensure the Punjab side came away with a point in the Division Two season opener. The result was the second draw in five encounters between the two sides, with Aizawl ahead 2-1 to date.

Aizawl coach Lalruatfela packed his midfield at kick-off, leaving Zomuansanga as the lone striker up front, to express a clear intent to exploit the wings. Namdhari gaffer Harpreet fielded a regular 4-4-2 formation and started with three Ghanians, skipper Lamine Moro at the heart of defence, and Francis Addo and Najeeb Ibrahim in the centre of midfield.

The People’s Club were quicker off the blocks and had their first shot at goal as early as the fourth minute. Laldawngzuala, the Aizawl right back, managed to make forays upfield and sent some good crosses, keeping Namdhari goalkeeper Nishan Singh busy under the bar.

The best chance of the period ahead of the goal came Aizawl’s way, however, when Vincent Lalduhawma found Omoma clear at the top of Namdhari’s six-yard box, but his shot at goal was too feeble to worry Nishan.

Hriata then struck just two minutes before half-time, when what initially looked like a harmless floater from the flank by Dawnga glided across the goal to find the former in acres of space. The diminutive midfielder moved swiftly to unleash a right-footed curler which beat Nishan and bulged the Namdhari net.

Coach Harpreet did not waste time and brought on Bhupinder Singh in place of forward Jaskaranpreet Singh after the half-time break to bolster his midfield. Despite the move, Aizawl got the first good chance after the break when Zozoa’s controlled curler was tipped onto the bar by Nishan.

Harpreet then brought on Diallo in place of Najeeb in the 59th minute. Namdhari kept pressing harder, which brought about the first cautions, skipper Moro getting into the books in the 81st minute, followed by Aizawl’s Hriata in the 86th minute. Earlier, Namdhari coach Harpreet had received the first yellow card of the match.

With six minutes added on after the regulation 90, Namdhari almost equalised when Diallo got through in the box and, with only the keeper to beat, lobbed above both him and the cross-bar.

Diallo would not be denied on the day, though, when in the final minute, a snapshot from Lotjem hit the left upright and came back for the Senegalese to tap it in, as he saved the day for the hosts.

--IANS

bsk/