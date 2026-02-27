Indian Football League: Chanmari, Gokulam Kerala begin with a stalemate

Aizawl, Feb 27 (IANS) Newly-promoted Chanmari FC played out a stalemate with former champions Gokulam Kerala FC in Match 2 of the Indian Football League 2025-26 season, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Friday.

Chanmari FC fielded an all-Indian line-up comprising players entirely from Mizoram, while Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Derick Pereira named a strong and experienced starting XI.

Gokulam Kerala controlled proceedings from the outset, dominating possession and showing greater attacking intent as they kept the Chanmari defence on their toes. However, the first real chance of the match fell to the home side, with Joel Lalramengmawia glancing his header over the crossbar from a long throw delivered into the penalty area.

The visitors dominated the attacking play in the first half but were unable to seriously test the opposition goalkeeper with any clear-cut opportunities. They won five corner kicks during that period and came closest to scoring from one of them. John Kennedy rose highest to meet the delivery, but his header struck the post and rebounded into play. Mirjalol Kasimov reacted quickly to put the ball back into the box, finding Francisco Borges, whose effort was eventually blocked by the defence.

The home side looked comfortable defending deep in their own half and relying on counter-attacks. The chemistry between the players was evident in their slick one-touch passing and their awareness of each other’s positioning on the field.

Chanmari began the second half on the front foot, creating a chance within the opening minute of the restart. Aron Vanlalrinchhana dribbled past Harpreet Singh and, from a tight angle, fired his shot into the side netting. At the other end, John Kennedy used his physicality to get past two defenders before delivering a low cross into the danger area, which was palmed away by goalkeeper Zothanmawia.

Nili Borges squandered a golden opportunity to open the scoring for the visitors. The Spaniard received the ball inside the box and found himself unmarked with only the goalkeeper to beat, but he scuffed his effort, allowing a defender to clear the danger.

The home side began to showcase more of their attacking intent from the hour mark, utilising the left flank to dangerous effect. However, the final ball continued to elude them, keeping the score unchanged. Gokulam Kerala was pinned back inside their own half by sustained pressure, but Chanmari were unable to seriously test Shibinraj Kunniyil in goal.

In the end, both teams had to be content with a point each to start the new season.

