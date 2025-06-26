Indian equestrian and Olympian Anush Agarwalla announces retirement of his horse Sir Caramello

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Anush Agarwalla, India’s first-ever Olympian in equestrian dressage, today announced the retirement of his iconic horse, Sir Caramello, marking the close of a historic era for Indian equestrian sport.

The duo etched their names in history at the Paris Olympics, where they became the first Indian rider-horse pair to compete in dressage on the Olympic stage.

Anush took to his social media to share the emotional announcement, posting a heartfelt tribute to Sir Caramello — the horse who carried him and the nation to a sporting first.

“My dearest Caramello, You’ve been more than a horse — my partner, my strength, and my greatest teacher. You carried not just my dreams, but the nation’s dreams, and gave me your trust unconditionally. You taught me that hard work always pays off and made me believe in myself when no one else did. You changed Indian dressage forever — proving we belong on the Olympic stage and inspiring a new generation.

"You are a national hero, and your legacy will forever be part of Indian history.

"Now, it’s your time — to wander through wide open fields, feel the breeze on your face, and spend your days doing all the things you love. A gentle, joyful chapter awaits you. Love you, Caramello," Anush Agarwalla said in a statement.

Sir Caramello’s retirement is more than a farewell — it is a celebration of a sporting legend. The bond between Anush and Caramello has been a symbol of trust, discipline, and perseverance.

Their Olympic journey not only elevated India’s presence in global equestrian sport but also inspired a generation of aspiring riders back home.

Agarwalla, astride Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E in the Dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round of the 2024 Olympics Equestrian competitions. But the ninth-place finish in his group was still a good enough achievement for Indian equestrian, as he became the first Indian to compete in dressage at the Summer Olympic Games after achieving the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times to obtain a quota for the country.

