Indian deaf cricket team to tour UAE for bilateral T20 series; Mohammad Imran appointed fitness trainer

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Indian deaf cricket team will tour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a three-match bilateral T20 series against the UAE deaf cricket team from December 11 to 13, 2025. The opening T20 is scheduled for December 11, followed by the remaining two matches on December 12 and 13.

For this tour, Mohammad Imran has been appointed as the fitness trainer of the Indian side. A resident of Dhaneepur in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Imran is also associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as a trainer for the South Delhi team. He has previously served as the trainer for the DDCA Under-14 squad as well.

The series aims to strengthen bilateral ties in deaf cricket and provide competitive exposure to both teams ahead of future international assignments.

The Indian deaf cricket team emerged as the winner in the 3rd edition of the Deaf Cricket Asia Cup tournament held in India in 2017, beating Sri Lanka by a big margin of 156 runs in the final.

The next year, India ended up as runners-up in the 2018 Deaf T20 World Cup after losing to Sri Lanka by 36 runs.

A 15-member squad has been announced for the series. The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) team comprises:

Players:

Virendra Singh (Captain, Himachal Pradesh), Shariq Majeed Gani (Jammu & Kashmir), R. Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mahapatra (Odisha), Ashwin Kaliyaperumal (WK, Tamil Nadu), Rahul Waghamshe (Gujarat), Ehjas Pattappill (Kerala), Samiullah Khan Ansar Khan Pathan (WK, Maharashtra), Pranil More (Maharashtra), Viraj Kolte (Maharashtra), Jigar Thakkar (Gujarat), Vaibhav Paranjpe (Madhya Pradesh), Deepak Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), and Faheemuddin (Delhi).

Support Staff:

Mukesh Kumar (Manager), Ashish Bajpai (Assistant Manager), Dev Dutt (Head Coach), Santosh Kumar Rai (Mentor), Mohammad Imran (Fitness Trainer), and Sharad Mudgal (Interpreter, ISL).

