Indian cross-country rally veteran Lhakpa Tsering gears up for Asia’s most challenging race in Thailand

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Lhakpa Tsering, one of India’s most seasoned cross-country rally drivers, gears up to compete in the prestigious Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2025.

Held from August 8 to 16 in Thailand, the rally will cover over 3,400 kilometers through some of the toughest terrains ranging from dense forests and mountain trails to riverbeds and demanding off-road stretches. This ultimate test of endurance, navigation, and resilience will bring together elite teams from across Asia.

Often referred to as the “Dakar of the East,” AXCR 2025 will feature competitors from Thailand’s Toyota Gazoo Racing, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The route starts and ends in Pattaya, challenging participants over nine intense days that demand mental grit, physical strength, and impeccable teamwork. Lhakpa Tsering will drive the latest Toyota Hilux, a machine known for its power and durability in extreme conditions.

“It’s an honour to represent India at the Asia Cross Country Rally, and even more special to carry the hopes of the Northeast with me. This opportunity is a big step not just in my journey, but also for aspiring motorsport talent from the region. I’m grateful to JK Tyre, the Department of Youth Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, and Tanor Engineering for believing in me and supporting this dream,” said Lhakpa Tsering.

Abu Tayeng, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh says, “By leveraging the State’s natural scenic beauty and topographical similarities to Southeast Asia through these initiatives, the government envisions creating a dedicated ecosystem for talent incubation, eco-tourism promotion, and regional pride enhancement. This strategic vision will showcase Arunachal as a vibrant center for adventure sports, drawing tourism, investment, and youth innovation.

Sanjay Sharma, Head- Corporate Communication & Motorsport, JK Tyre, said, “Lhakpa’s participation marks a proud moment for the northeast region, which continues to emerge as a growing force in adventure and endurance sports.”

“We’ve been actively promoting motorsport in the region for several years now, and supporting Lhakpa on this international platform is a natural extension of that commitment,” he further added.

Backed by JK Tyre, India’s leading promoter of motorsport for over four decades, alongside the Department of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dilling Tatak founder of Tanor Engineering, a top infrastructure firm from the region, and Doc Rider, Lhakpa is all set to take on this international challenge.

--IANS

hs/