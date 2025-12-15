India win 56 medals at Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

Dubai, Dec 15 (IANS) As the Dubai 2025-Asian Youth Para Games concluded, Team India clinched 56 medals, including 19 gold, and several nations celebrated historic milestones. Bangladesh and the Maldives won their first-ever medals at the event, with Bangladesh making a remarkable debut by securing three gold medals.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the Games brought together 1,500 athletes from 35 nations in a celebration of youth, excellence, and inclusion.

The Games concluded on Saturday evening, marking the end of a landmark edition that witnessed the breaking of 25 records, including 9 world records and 16 continental records — a powerful testament to the rising standard of Para sport across Asia.

The UAE delivered an outstanding performance, finishing the Games with 23 medals — 6 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze — highlighting their continued growth and commitment to youth Para sport development.

Uzbekistan topped the overall medals table with 197 medals, had 99 gold, followed by strong performances from the Islamic Republic of Iran with 62 gold from their 216 medals, and Japan, with 40 gold, underlining the depth of emerging talent across the continent.

Dubai 2025 marked a historic milestone as the first Asian Youth Para Games to integrate AI-powered robots into Games operations and delivery. The robots featured during the opening ceremony and supported medal presentations, adding an innovative, human-centred dimension that enhanced accessibility and athlete engagement.

In a momentous achievement, Baby Sahana Ravi secured a gold medal in the Class SF-9 (Under 23) category of Para Table Tennis, defeating the Philippines’ Lhey Marie Manginsay in straight sets. Her victory not only underscores her personal dedication but also reflects India’s growing prominence in para table tennis on the international stage.

Joining the celebration, Vishwa Vijay Tambe added a silver medal to India’s tally in the Class SM-10 category after a hard-fought encounter against Korea DPR’s Kwang Nam So. Despite narrowly missing the top spot, Tambe’s effort showcased exceptional grit, strategy, and competitive spirit — earning admiration from supporters and coaches alike.

The Youth Asian Para Games 2025 was the fifth edition of this prestigious continental event. The Games feature competition in 11 sports disciplines — archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, and armwrestling — bringing together the best young para-athletes from across Asia.

India has fielded a 99-member contingent comprising 61 men and 38 women, competing across eight sports disciplines. The team’s participation demonstrates the nation’s continued emphasis on inclusion and equal opportunity in sports. Supported by expert coaches, physiotherapists, and mentors, the young athletes have shown remarkable progress across multiple events.

The Asian Youth Para Games 2025 celebrates the spirit of young para athletes from across Asia, uniting them through competition, determination, and inspiration. A platform where talent meets opportunity, and every victory tells a story of strength and inclusion.

