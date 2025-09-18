India U19 men’s squad trains at BCCI Centre of Excellence ahead of Australia tour

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The India U19 men’s team underwent an intensive training camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru ahead of their upcoming multi-format tour of Australia. The squad, comprising some of the most promising young talents in the country like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre, engaged in drills around running, taking diving catches, and firing direct hit throws to perfection.

Technical work on the batting and bowling of players was also done under the supervision of coaches at the CoE.

"The India U19 boys trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ahead of their tour of Australia. The camp focused on technical, physical, and tactical aspects of the game, ensuring comprehensive readiness,” wrote the BCCI on their social media accounts on Thursday.

Mhatre will be leading India’s squad on the tour of Australia, starting with a 50-over game on September 21 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. Two more 50-over games will be played on September 24 and 26. It is followed by two four-day games - the first one to be played at Ian Healy Oval from September 30, while the second game begins in Mackay from October 7.

Vihaan Malhotra, who was on the U-19 tour of England, has been appointed as vice-captain for the trip to Australia. The squad sees four changes from the England series, with Vedant Trivedi, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, and Aman Chauhan coming in for Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, and Yudhajit Guha (who is in stand-bys).

India had secured series sweep wins over Australia U-19 in 50-over and days’ formats during the series at home last year and will look to replicate that success down under. Yere Goud will be India’s head coach for the Australia tour, and will be accompanied by Rajib Datta (spin bowling coach), Debashish Mohanty (fast bowling coach), and Shubhadeep Ghosh (fielding coach).

--IANS

nr/bsk/